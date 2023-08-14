Former Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Princess have been dragged by netizens after she took to her page to ridicule fellow ex housemate Uriel following her eviction.

We recall that Princess and Uriel were at loggerheads when they were still in the Big Brother Naija house. It appeared the ladies locked horns in the quest to win the love of male housemate Neo.

Uriel on a few occasions dragged Princess during her diary sessions which has caused some friction between the two ladies.

After Uriel was evicted, Princess took to her Instagram story to mock her colleague. Nevertheless, her post did not sit well with some netizens who have dragged her to filth.

Read some comments below:

@Og_collections: “Who be this one? Uriel is a million times better than you so shut up abeg”.

@Mellydera_2: “Princess you were the dry leaf in that house”.

@Horluwa_big: “Online warrior. so this one has shape mouth but couldn’t use it in the house”.

@Olamipo_Akinnehin: “Small nyash dey shake. you see as Uriel eviction pain us…I no dey remember say na same dem do for you”.

@Retha_hair: “What is wrong with this one? You should be ashamed when you left no one really cared but see this Uriel e pain us plenty”.

See below;