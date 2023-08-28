Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Iyanya has opened up on how the accusations made by his ex girlfriend and Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson, regarding his alleged infidelity with Tonto Dikeh, nearly endenger his current relationship.

The ‘Ur waist’ hitmaker revealed this while appearing as a guest on the most recent episode of the “Tea With Tay” podcast, hosted by actor Temisan Emmanuel Ahwieh, better known as Taymesan.

We recall that the actress released her much anticipated memoir titled ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson,’ on June 18, 2023, where she recounted her discovery of Iyanya’s alleged affair with Tonto Dikeh.

Following the book’s publication, Iyanya shared that someone he was pursuing a romantic relationship with became uncertain about getting involved with him.

In his words;

“That stuff [Yvonne Nelson’s allegations] is crazy, bro. That stuff almost made me lose a relationship. A current relationship.

“Before this book [Yvonne Nelson’s memoir], I was talking to one innocent girl who is not famous but immediately that book came out, everything became shaky. The girl was feeling like, ‘Omo, this guy, have you changed? Are you sure you won’t do me the same?’.”