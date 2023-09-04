Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Adekunle, has been captured on camera with other housemates singing to pacify his love interest Venita Akpofure.

Recall that Venita and her love interest Adekunle got separated after a misunderstanding. Adekunle had accused the mother of two of controlling him as a man and always dragging him into the filth in the house.

Venita Akpofure was seen in the early hours of yesterday shedding tears as she lamented about the negativity fed to her love interest, Adekunle by the recently evicted housemate, Seyi Awolowo.

In the late hours of yesterday, Adekunle gathered some of the housemates; Neo Energy, Angel, Soma, and Pere to sing alongside him and beg for forgiveness from Venita so they can come back again as couples.

Watch the video below: