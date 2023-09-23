Adekunle romantically serves his other half Venita breakfast in bed, rekindling the flame of love between the BBNaija All Stars housemates.

It should be noted that the duo was treated to a dinner date by Biggie on Friday evening, which ended awkwardly.

Adekunle appears to make up for their disagreement over dinner by waking Venita up with a lavish breakfast.

This has since left viewers with a wave of reactions, emphasizing the state of confusion the male housemate put his love interest.

Reacting, Buz0rr wrote: “Na you dey stress your head make we just dey catch cruise dey go till I wan marry” that’s a simple mesage she is finding hard to get.”

Onwukaemeh4 noted: “Adekunle thinks the viewers are going to fall on this emotional blackmail! Not knowing that the whole viewers is in love with ILEBAYE our soon to be crown Queen.”

Iceprinxy_ stated: “It’s obvious. Adekunle serves her breakfast yesterday night. Still serve her a normal breakfast this morning .. Deks us sending her a breakup message Indirectly.”

segoslavia said: “It’s a simple message… “you are the one misbehaving, I am just going to remain my nice self. Oya eat breakfast after breakfast”

OmotolahC noted: “Normal now venita was confused for a moment.”

