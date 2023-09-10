Popular Nigeria singer and songwriter, Paul Okoye better known as Rudeboy has advised Nigerians on actions to take in the current economic challenges facing the country.

One half of legendary P-Square brothers, Paul in a recent Instagram Live, shared his opinions on how individuals should navigate the current hardship.

With the cost of living excessively on the rise and economic pressures impacting many, Rudeboy lay emphasis on the importance of adjusting one’s lifestyle to align with the changing times.

“Please stop asking for help, the only help you can give yourself is to adjust your lifestyle,” said Paul Okoye.

“I always tell people, the best help you can give yourself with what’s happening in the country is to adjust your lifestyle. If you’re somebody that goes to a club or bar every weekend and you drink five bottles, reduce it to one bottle and you will be fine.

“Dump those girls that mount pressure on you. One of the best economic adjustments you can do now is to turn down the volume of any woman around you,” he added.