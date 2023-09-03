BBNaija All Stars housemate Cynthia Nwadiora better known as CeeC in a video that surfaced online makes a shocking revelation that the all stars housemate are being paid 300 thousand naira every week to participate in the show.

She made this known on Saturday September 2nd 2023 ahead of the Sunday Live eviction.

The reality TV show us in its sixth week with fifteen housemate still remaining.

All these housemates will be given the sum of N1.8million.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter influencer Pooja wrote; “CeeC said they are paid 300K per week. They’ve used 6 weeks already. N300,000 x 6 = N1,800,000. With free foods, 24 hrs on Live TV, task money, brand growth & more. In this economy, it worth it 🔥”

Watch the video below;