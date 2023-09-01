BBNaija All-star housemate, Ceec has talked about her situationship with her former friend, Pere Egbi

In a viral video, Ike questioned the movie producer about her relationship with the Pere.

The blogger told her that the actor claimed she was interested in him before they met on the show.

Reacting to this, Ceec revealed that she has never had an interest in Pere.

According to her, Pere has been in her DM since 2018.

However, she ignored him until they had to work on the same project.

She added that there was no way she would show or develop interest.

