Popular skit maker and content creator, Mmiri Mma speaks on why influencers, Ashmusy and Nons Miraj are doing better than her as she recounts experience at the hands of licentious male fans.

The social media influencer was speaking at a recent interview on Yan Kotent Factory where she opened up on the upsides and down sides of her profession.

According to Mmiri, a lot of men sometimes may decide to appreciate a skit maker by sending them money simply because of how they looked in the video.

She lamented how some men would approach them with business deals and request for their numbers, only to start demanding s3x later on.

On why colleagues, Ashmusy and Nons Miraj seems to be performing better than her and most of others, she alleged that it’s because they had undergone bum enlargement surgery that has given them some advantage.

Watch her speak below: