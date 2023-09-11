Ashmusy, a popular influencer, stirred concern online after abruptly deleting her Instagram page and leaving a cryptic message.

The content producer, known for her vibrant personality and sense of humour, had tongues churning in astonishment after she decided to delete all of her Instagram posts for no apparent reason.

She took to her Instastory to leave a cryptic message which many social media users have been left to speculate on.

In her now-deleted post, she wrote;

“I’m done”.

See reactions that trailed the post;

ladyque_1 wrote: “Her friends should check up on her please”

mzzsholz asked: “Done with the lies abi wetin done?”

heroekenn said: “No be sxtape person don take dey threaten her so.”

rosythrone opined: “She’s chasing clout, nothing is wrong with her. Person that’s done still dey keep highlights”

sgalazy_ asked: “Abi another noddles won leak”

poshest_hope penned: “Wo, give up if you wan give up. You sef don try”