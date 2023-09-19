A fan has expressed concern about Asake’s mental state, asking him to come out and explain the meaning of his song “Lonely at the top.”

Following the release of a series of videos, stories, and revelations concerning the death of artist Mohbad, many people have come out to criticize Naira Marley, the owner of Marlian Records.

Amidst the fight for justice for the death of Mohbad, a fan has called out to other artists going through torture under their record label to come out and speak.

He specifically tagged Asake to come out and explain the meaning of his popular song titled, “Lonely at the top”.

The fan wrote, “At this point, everyone that’s being bullied by any record label should come out. Even Asake needs to come out and explain what lonely at the top means at this point”.