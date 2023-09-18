BBNaija Housemate Neo Akpofure, aka Neo Energy, has maintained his earlier position on his connection with Tolanibaj, claiming that there is nothing romantic between them, hours after being evicted from Big Brother Naija All Stars.

On Sunday, while responding to questions from the host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the Delta-born model made this apparent.

He said, “Me and Tolanibaj have a friendship. There is nothing romantic between both of us.”

It would be recalled that Tolanibaj unfollowed Neo on Instagram after discovering his intimacy with Ilebaye soon after the reality star’s expulsion.

Neo and Ilebaye danced and rocked the dance floor together during the Saturday night party, something he hadn’t been able to do when Tolanibaj was in the house with him prior to her eviction.

Despite the fact that they had locked lips multiple times in the Big Brother house, Tolanibaj blocked other female housemates from unnecessarily getting close to Neo before she was eliminated from the competition.