Popular socialite Yhemolee has criticized singer Rema for saying she didn’t see Mohbad’s direct message until he passed away.

You might remember that Rema talked about the final word he got from the singer while paying tribute to the late performer.

He had shared a screenshot of the conversation and expressed his heartbreak at not having read Mohbad’s message before he passed away.

Rema received criticism from Yhemolee for this because, as he notes, Mohbad was never a minor artist deserving of such disregard.

Yhemolee continued by emphasizing the value of humility, saying that no one could expect to live forever, regardless of how many accolades they have collected.

Yhemolee wrote:

“Till today I’ve not gotten over this statement from Rema. “I never got to see your dm” lol Mohbad?

When no be yongidu. Abi when rema blow Abeg?

But you Dey see dm of babes.

Eh ya Weyrey gan oh. Bro I check my request every f,cking day!!

Mohbad has had hit songs not or not 2 not 3 not even 5! So no day for this life you heard his music and thought to even check who the artiste is. It’s just like saying you no Dey see Seyi vibez dm.

He might not be an A list artiste but bro he’s not that low man!! Y’ll should do better. Grammy oh, bet oh, $70m oh everything no go follow anybody enter grave oh.

But you Dey see zino dm and you Dey comment for him page.”