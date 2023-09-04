A fan creates an uncomfortable scene for the renowned musician turned politician, Banky W as he names him the man behind the fame of Afrobeats superstar singer, Wizkid.

In the trending video on social media captured the awkward moment a fan gave Banky W his flowers for his impact on the Grammy award-winning artiste.

The young man who was happy to meet the legendary singer turned things around when he stated that Banky W made Wizkid what he is today.

The singer in response stated, “Here we go again,” while making his way out of the scene.

It is worthy to note that Wizkid signed a record deal with Empire Mates Entertainment (E.M.E) in 2009. He rose to fame after releasing “Holla at Your Boy”, the lead single from his debut studio album Superstar (2011).

He, however, left the record label in 2014 to start his own record label, Starboy Entertainment and has since become an international superstar singer.

Watch the video below:

Banky W has no time for their drama pic.twitter.com/8EQU4I0iFO — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) September 3, 2023