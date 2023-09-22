Singer Davido has received criticism from Daniel Regha for attending the late Mohbad’s candlelight procession while still following Naira Marley on Instagram.

The controversial Twitter user, Daniel Regha was drawn to the recent attendance of the deceased Mohbad’s candlelight memorial service by the famous Nigerian singer Davido.

Recall that after Mohbad passed away, some online trolls accused Naira Marley of abusing the late musician while he was alive.

On Twitter, Daniel Regha reported that Davido had continued to follow Naira Marley. He continued by questioning how the DMW leader could assert that he was seeking justice while continuing to be close to the person who is thought to have abused the deceased.

He tweeted;

“Davido is attending Mohbad’s candlelight memorial but still following Naira Marley on Instagram? How can one claim to be seeking justice for the dead & still associate with one of people that assaulted ’em? This was how he supported the EndSARS protests then denied afterwards.”