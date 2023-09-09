Kemi Olunloyo, an investigative journalist, has made sensational allegations against Nigerian music superstar Davido.

Olunloyo, known for her ridiculous claims and allegations, recently suggested a startling link between Davido’s private jet and drug trafficking.

Olunloyo’s statement raises a lot of eyebrows and curiosity because it touches on a sensitive subject with serious legal and reputational ramifications.

Accusing someone or their assets of drug trafficking is a serious allegation with serious consequences.

Kemi Olunloyo also acknowledges the possibility that Davido might be unaware of any such activities related to his private jet. Her intention, it seems is to bring attention to a matter.

“Urgent: Someone on Davido’s private jet is a drug trafficker. Many pilots are refusing to fly the Adeleke jet. Davido must weed them out. Drug abuse keeps ruining lives. David must help curb this war on drugs before he gets into serious trouble with global drug enforcement agencies,” she wrote.