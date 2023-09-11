Famous artist Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, received congratulations from Mavin Records head Michael Collins Ajereh, commonly known as Don Jazzy after the remix of his famous tune, “Calm Down,” featuring Selena Gomez reached a billion streams on Spotify,

The music executive was thrilled for his signee because of the most recent success, which makes Rema the first African artist in the history of the international streaming platform to have a song reach the billion-view threshold.

Don Jazzy acknowledged the achievement of the 23-year-old award-winning artist on his Twitter page, saying it wasn’t “small at all.”

He wrote: “Massive congratulations to @heisrema as Calmdown ft @selenagomez just crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify. This is not small at allllll. Thanks for the love and support guys.”