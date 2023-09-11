Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema has revealed that Wizkid, Burna Boy, and late Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti were his musical inspirations.

The ‘Calm Down’ hitmaker made this disclosure during an interview with Hip TV, where he also revealed that one of the foreign artists who inspired him was superstar American rapper Kanye West.

Rema claimed that Wizkid’s way of life, Burna Boy’s life, and Kanye West’s inventiveness are what motivate him to do music.

He said, “I’m inspired by Burna [Boy] because of his story. Fela [Kuti] inspires me. Kanye West [inspires me] because of how far he goes in terms of his creativity, and production I really like Wiz [kid] because of how he carries himself.”

According to him, he plans to stay consistent by being original and unique.