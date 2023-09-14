Prominent singer and music executive, Samklef comes under fire following his photoshoot and statement on the death of a junior colleague, Mohbad.

While grieving the loss of the talented singer, Samklef took to social media to share his opinion on Mohbad’s death.

In a post via the micro-blogging platform Twitter, he emphasized the tradition of mistaking the culprit as the hero in the entertainment industry.

“The god of justice SAMKLEF seven has arrived! I’ve been warning everyone about the darker aspects of the Nigerian Afro beats industry, but not everyone believed me. When victims seek help, they’re often vilified. We tend to support the oppressor and ostracize the victims. Brace yourselves for industry issues – names will be mentioned!” he wrote in a post.

See how netizens reacted below;

vickie_coco stated: “When oba Solomon said “osiwin eniyan” , he was referring to you sir!!”

fineboytunde_ penned: “Samklef seven. No o, samklef 10 ni. Don’t you people have shame? At least think about the shame people around you will get from this your fooling.”

Warepamorsammy opined: “It’s disappointing how you are gong about what you are doing.”

yhettyqueen1_ said: “Wtf is wrong with you??? Using Mohbad death to revive your career??!”