Comedienne Datwarrigirl has lamented about the kind of people she attracts.

She did this in a video shared via her Instagram page.

In the viral video, the content creator shardd a quick gun story with her followers.

Datwarrigirl revealed that while diligently working out at her local gym, an older woman with 3 children approached her and asked her out.

“Why do I keep attract these kinds of people?” she laments.

Her question shows that she might have been approached romantically by more than one woman.

The MC concluded by advising people who are gay or lesbians to look for people just like them.

