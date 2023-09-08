BBNaija All-star housemate, Mercy Eke has poured out her anger on Big brother.

This comes after she received another microphone infringement warning from Biggie while trying to explain to Ilebaye why she must win the show again.

Mercy Eke told Big Brother to shut up as she slam both him and the organizers.

She said in parts;

” I will l!t your house up, I’ve got my shii on, don’t f**king try me, come on, sh¥t up, you people should stop f**king playing with me with me.”

When Ilebaye tried to calm her down, she told her: “chill chill, I’m not cr@zy. Chill , don’t touch me ?”

