Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and film producer, has boasted about his wife, Judy Austin’s, greatness.

While sharing a lovely photo of his wife, Judy Austin, the light-skinned talented role interpreter stated that in order for her name to remain relevant, people must continue to mention it. He observed that if her name is not mentioned, such people are completely forgotten.

Describing it as greatness, he declared that God had made his wife great and had lifted her.

Telling her to shine and spread the message of the goodness of God, he hailed his wife.

“For them to stay relevant, they have to keep mentioning your name. If they don’t mention your name, they are completely forgotten. That’s greatness. God has made you great, Ijele.

God has lifted you.

Dominate.

Shine.

Spread the message of the goodness of God. IJELE ODOGWU. IJELE ISI MMILI”.

Taking to his comment section, many tackled him as they noted how the reverse is the opposite.

One Empress Of Love wrote, “Your ex-wife has moved on, the only people I see restless are you and your thing. The world doesn’t revolve around you, little people. If not you trying to validate yourself every single day, who cares? Nigeria got a lot of issues than wasting time on Yul and his shame. Cheers to more restlessness

One D Anehushus wrote, “This is the clown you left your wife for?? Sorry, have you seen May’s videos recently? Sorry again

One Ice Boss wrote, “How do you feel trying so hard to make people feel you don’t care, leaving your normal life and living under high speed and headache each morning you wake up just to create an impression of I don’t care. Isn’t that láme?

One Real Mimi wrote, “For you to stay relevant, you keep posting irrelevant things on your page!! Ijele nsogbu. Rubbish”.