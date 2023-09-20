Controversial Nigerian movie star and producer, Yul Edochie has recounted an experience he had at an Abuja-based church.

The movie star who has elicited countless backlashes since taking a second wife revealed that he was bombarded with love from fans after he visited a Catholic church in Asokoro, Abuja.

In the clip he shared online, the movie star could be seen surrounded by a battalion of fans who praised him and requested for photographs.

Sharing the experience, he said:

“I went to church in Asokoro, Abuja and I nearly didn’t make it back home”.

Watch the video below:

Reacting, One Lingtondc wrote, “Dey are taking that picture so dey can show to their children. The Odiegwu who later turned himself to Odiegwu with the help of a woman

One Jewelry Spot wrote, “It’s just natural. Once you are a public figure people will rush you and take selfies with you that doesn’t mean you are loved.

One Anaiah Chioma wrote, “Depression is real

One Am Lily Anuju wrote, “Very broke. So na big deal be dis? Chai, I don talk am before say Yul still dey behave like a 10 years old boy. So immature ehhh. It’s really unfortunate

One Sonia wrote, “Buh is a normal thing. They do it to Zubby too, even Portable, why is yours different?”