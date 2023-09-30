Popular Nollywood actress and politician, Funke Akindele, has advised young and up-and-coming artistes to study and understand their contracts with their record labels.

Theinfong reports that the actress, while speaking at the premiere of the Prime Video Five Part mini-series, titled, ‘She must be Obeyed’, held at Filmhouse, IMAX Cinema, Lekki, Lagos, said the content focuses on issues affecting young artistes in the music industry.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 election stressed that artistes must be educated, patient and careful in their quest for fame.

She said:

“It is extremely important for young and up-and-coming artistes to ensure that they study their contracts to know the details and know what they are going through.

“We put out a content that affects young artistes and that is why we came up with this series so that when they watch it, they would learn a lot of things and be very careful.

“Young artistes need to be educated and we need to organise a lot of seminars, workshops for them to know that they are important.

“The young talents are very hungry to be seen as they want to showcase their talent but unfortunately, they don’t study their contracts, they don’t get a lawyer or families that are experienced to educate them.

“The series will teach them a lot of things that will help them grow and learn the basic things in the industry”