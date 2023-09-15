BBNaija star, Doyin David has revealed that her colleague, Pere Egbi is not an abusive man.

Recall that before her eviction, Doyin and Pere had a fight which resulted to the later hit the wall.

After the video of their fight went viral, Pere was tagged an abusive person.

Following her eviction, Doyin has defended Pere.

During a one-on-one interview on Pulse Nigeria, the interviewer, Christy O questioned if she believed Pere was an abuser who intended to strike her .

In response, the reality star answered clearly, “No,”.

According to her, Pere was angry at that time and needed to let it all out, but she doesn’t believe his intention was to harm her.

She added that Pere hit the wall to let off some rage rather than to harm her.

Speaking further, Doyin David revealed that she was also not afraid when Pere Egbi threw a wall-breaking punch inches away from her.

In her words;

“I didn’t think he would actually hit me. I don’t think Pere is an abusive person at all, I don’t think he had the intention to come at me… I think he got there and he just got really aggravated“.

