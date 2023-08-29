Popular Nigerian Skitmaker and content creator, Amarachi Amusi better known as Ashmusy has revealed the reason why stopped acting in Nollywood movies.

During a recent chat with media personality, Chude the talented comedian reveal why she stopped acting in Nollywood movies.

She disclosed that she stopped acting in movies because some producers always demand s3x from her in order to give her a movie role.

Ashmusy said that it got to a point where she was scared of being raped because they usually invite her to private rooms for discussions. She stated that she was told by some of the producers that they would turn her into a popular superstar actress if she agrees to go in bed with them.

She said:

“I stopped acting in Nollywood because some producers always asked me to have s3x with them. They usually invite me to private rooms, and it got to the point that I had to escape from one of them because I was so scared of being raped.

“When I realized that it was becoming a constant thing in Nollywood, I decided to stop acting in movies because I cannot exchange my body for a movie role.”