A Nigerian man has shared the shocking dream he had about late Nigerian singer, Mohbad Imole.

He shared this in a viral video.

According to him, the late singer told him that he was still alive as at the time he was buried.

The man, who was speaking in Yoruba language, added that Mohbad told him that he was only in a dream state and on a journey to save others in bondage only to be killed before he woke up.

He also stated that the singer’s son, Liam, will do ‘wonders’ before he gets to three years.

“When people said they had a dream about Mohbad, I didn’t believe them. He has finally appeared; he said you should hold his father well. He said he wasn’t dead when he was buried, he was only in a dream state and on a journey to save others in bondage only to be killed before I woke up.

“He is a messenger who has passed his messages through his song and he left a piece of him by giving birth to himself in his son. Note my words, before that boy becomes three years old, he’d start to perform wonder.”

