Popular actress, Iyabo Ojo’s lover, music promoter, Paulo discussed his last encounter with late singer Mohbad.

He stated that by taking Mohbad to the UK for a personal show, he may have unintentionally caused the singer’s death.

Paulo shared that during their time in London, Mohbad expressed concerns about receiving threats, prompting him to consider hiring security.

The music executive reflected on his initial lack of awareness regarding the severity of the situation.

Paulo said;

“I think I’m even the person who caused all this wahala. If I didn’t take Mohbad to UK I don’t think all this could have started again. Because after Uk show, he got a show in Greece had a European tour and started having all this opportunities again. I feel so sad.

“I told him we are going to London, get me your passport, I will get you your Visa we are doing UK tour. He was just panicking even when he came to London we were in one of the hotels, he started telling me that he is getting threats. Listen, I didn’t know this thing was this bad.

“When he told me he needed security, I told him what is security gonna do, you are in London. And he showed me something that was when I told him that as long as he is here that he is okay, nobody is coming to touch him. I spoke to him and his manager and I also told him that we will get him a security guard.”

His revelation has garnered mixed reactions from netizens.

See some reactions below:

@jaybaba0098h said: “Omo! And I believe we haven’t seen anything. More revelations to come.”

@obajemuinr commented: “Home and abroad Mohbad never had the peace he sang about, I don’t wish this type of oppression on my enemy.”

@Ish commented: “His death will unveil more criminal things in the industry, not just on Marlians records only. Because all of these people are connected somehow.”

@Ladytaeofficial said: “He was starting to get back up and they got iealous of him…This life!”

@farulee12 commented: “They boy literally lived his last days in fear and panic. But why exactly??”

@Dongarrus1 said: “It’s too bad that everyone is now trying to look good for a dead person.”

@Biodun_OG said: “More secrets need to be disclosed. This industry is a crime scene.”

See the video below:

https://x.com/PoojaMedia/status/1704038146889965889?s=20