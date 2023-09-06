Popular Afrofusion singer, Asake has received his award car for winning the 16th Headies Next Rated Award category.

It’d be recalled that ‘Terminator’ singer had defeated Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn and other notable musicians to win the Headies Next Rated.

Additionally, the talented music star had won the Album of the Year category.

The coveted Next Rated Award category usually comes with a car prize and Asake has finally taken the spectacular ride.

He was presented with a Mercedes g wagon Brabus for his outstanding performance in the music industry.

A photo online shows the singer in a wide skirt-like trousers standing atop his latest ride,.

Check out post below;