Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has revealed that he was offered money to falsely state that Mohbad’s wife had something to do with her husband’s death and to promote a story about her undergoing a DNA test.

The controversial actor claimed some group of people approached him on September 15 and offered him 3 million naira to accuse Mohbad’s wife, Omowumi of having a hand in the sad passing of the singer.

Uche Maduagwu said he turned down the offer of 3 million naira from the ‘Unamed’ people without a second thought because he was never a friend of the late ‘Ko por Ke’ crooner or a family member for him to make such accusations against the wife.

He concluded that he’s certain the same people who offered him 3 million naira have approached other online personalities to push this false narrative of Mohbad‘s wife being a prime suspect and demanding a DNA test.

Watch him speak below;