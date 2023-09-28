An unidentified man causes a commotion after allegedly having a dream about Mohbad’s wife, Omowunmi Aloba, and the DNA result of their son.

Following the singer’s death, Omowunmi has faced intense scrutiny, with numerous calls for her to conduct a DNA test on Mohbad’s child.

Prior to sharing his dream, he stated that the paternity of the child is a viral content that hit him on every social media page he finds himself, causing him to have a dream about it.

In a video shared on Instagram by @mylagoslately, the individual claimed to have dreamt that the DNA test result turned out negative. He further implored Omowunmi to carry out the test to conclusively resolve the matter once and for all with the result.

“Yesterday for my dream, they called the result. Na negative. Everybody was shocked. Madam if this DNA test na wetin everybody dey ask for, e no go take you anything. “If you are sure this baby belongs to Mohbad, come outside. DNA test na simple thing. Do it for your baby. Let’s check, let’s move on,” he said in part.

