Famous Nigerian singer, Asake states that his love of money was a factor in his decision to go from dance to music.

Asake said this in a recent interview when he said that he wasn’t sure whether dancing would bring him the needed level of financial success.

“The reason I left dance is for my love for money. I want to be very honest. Dance is something that I love. But I’m not sure dance can give me the kind of money I want.

“Even if you want to make it so gangster-like and there are so many people bumping, you still need to use the dancers. So, as they work together, I think for the love of money, I’d rather be singing,” he said.

When questioned if he would chase dancing if it brought significant success, the YBNL artiste said: “No, I would join music and dance together so I will have more money.”