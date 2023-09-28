A friend of the late Nigerian musician Mohbad who was in the car when the news of his death was announced breaks the taboo on claims that he fled for Dubai.

Recall that a group of guys who had observed Mohbad’s lifeless body in a car and reported his death as they did so.

Ade West, one of the group who has been the subject of scrutiny, has responded to claims that he fled the nation for Dubai.

Ade West clarified the rumors were untrue to interested followers of the late artist during a live Instagram session. Further proving that he had never left Nigeria for Dubai, he displayed his Nigerian work identification card during the live session.

Watch him speak below: