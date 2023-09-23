The mother of the late promising young singer, Mohbad, opens up on why she never publicly declared herself as his mother.

During a recent interview, Mohbad’s mother revealed that she knew about the various assaults and bullying faced by her son while he was alive.

She added that he was constantly in fear of and at a point thought the attacks on him had ended until he was beaten up during the release of his last E.P.

Mohbad’s mother concluded by stating that she kept her identity hidden to avoid getting kidnapped by those after her son’s life.

She said:

“They went to shoot E.P, they beat him. I begged him to mention the names of those that beat him but he didn’t. I did not mention to anyone that I was his mother because he was scared I’d get kidnapped.

“I have spent 5 months in the house he rented for me and he visited thrice. He rented three shops for me too; the day he died, he promised to send me N5M. My son didn’t enjoy his life; he was always scared. He reported twice at the police station.”

