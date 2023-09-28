Evicted BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Angel Smith has expressed how she feel after coming out from the reality show.

She revealed this via her Twitter.

Angel Smith revealed that she feel blessed and special.

She then prayed for herself to be this happy forever.

“God, I hope I’m this happy forever.Like I haven’t felt this content in a long time. Today, I acknowledge I’m blessed and special.” She wrote.

See her post and reactions below;

@yasbb_ wrote: I hope you always feel this way 🫶🏾

Nina_damsel wrote: You might not have gone to the finale but you really won this all stars baby the love and attention is on you😌Hope you got home safe 🥺

@OyenikeShukrat wrote: This is the beginning, too much and more to come by the Grace of God

@adenike_alhaja wrote: I’m proud of you Angel. You are my winner whether you made it or not I’m so happy.

