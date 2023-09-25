Tonto Dikeh, a Nollywood actress, has slammed Pastor Tunde Bakare.

TheinfoNG reported that the clergyman revealed how Mohbad reaped the rewards of his actions while alive while preaching at a church event in Leicester, United Kingdom on Sunday.

He mentioned how his stage name ‘Mohbad,’ which means ‘I am bad,’ had a negative impact on him, as well as his association with the wrong people.

Tonto Dikeh responded to his remarks by pointing out how the clergyman never addresses his colleagues’ unholy activities but is quick to speak on Mohbad’s death.

Tonto stated that it’s the anointing of God upon his head that has refrained her from going off at him, as she admonished him to keep the same energy with his corrupted colleagues.

“Dear Pastor Tunde,

When your colleagues are caught with their pants down in unholy sexual activities, we never hear your voice, you never speak nor preach about them.

It comes to the death of a boy who is old enough to be your last born, and you say ‘HE REAPED THE REWARD OF HIS ACTIONS.’ What Actions?

Please, please, please KEEP THE SAME ENERGY with your corrupted colleagues as you just did today. It’s the anointing of God upon your head that’s making me not go off on this LOOSE COMMENT OF YOURS.

I have learned over the years that if you have nothing nice to say, keep mute (DON’T TALK AT ALL). Preach your gospel and leave MohBad’s name out of your ministration.

I don’t respect old age; I respect the wisdom you exhibit at old age”.