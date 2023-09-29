Reality star Kiddwaya has shot down critics who say he got nothing out of the BBNaija All Stars show.

The All Stars roommate who was kicked out shared some of the advantages he has acquired in real life on his X page.

He had managed to include Kiddwaya’s name on the BBNaija show’s losers list among the names of other housemates.

“People that gained this season VENITA, SOMA, ADEKUNLE, ILEBAYE, KIM OPRAH, NEO, ANGEL

People that loose this season

WHITE, ALEX, PRINCE, SEYI, KIDDWAYA, FRODD, TOLANIBAJ

The ones that didn’t gain nor loose

MERCY,CEEC,PERE,PRINCESS,CROSS,OMASHOLA,URIEL,LUCY,DOYIN,IKE,” the Tweep wrote.

Kiddwaya said that he had gained many things in real life, such as a wealthy father, an uncle, friends, and two passports.

“Lol. I gained in real life. Rich father. Rich friends. Rich uncles. 2 passports. Complete freedom.,” Kiddwaya replied.

