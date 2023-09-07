BBNaija All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke has revealed that she never wanted her ex-boyfriend, Ike Onyema to be evicted from the show.

She disclosed this during her diary session with Big brother.

Mercy Eke revealed that she wanted Ike Onyema to be saved from eviction; hence why she decided to play his game of being in the centre of two women( Ceec and her).

However, the game was a failure as he was evicted from the BBNaija show.

“I thought and wanted Ike to be saved that was why I helped him to play his game of being in the center of two women, me and Cee-C. I’m sad that it didn’t really work out because I wanted people (Cee-C’s fans ) to save him. I know my people (Mercenaries) came through for my girl Angel” she said.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: Blessing CEO claps back at Pretty Mike for calling her BBL the worst, shows off her newly acquired bum (Video)