Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All stars housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply known as Doyin has revealed that she is disappointed in Nigerians for failing to vote hard enough to keep her in Big Brother’s house.

Theinfong recalls that the reality star was evicted out of Biggie’s house on Sunday after securing the lowest votes.

While speaking in her post eviction interview with show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, she expressed her disappointment in Nigerians for not keeping her on the show.

She stressed that she’s the ‘reality TV gold’ and her personality of being vocal and blunt is what makes a reality show.

According to her, she’s the only person who has a truthful trait in the house. The rest of the housemates are sneaky and resort to talk behind other people’s backs.

Watch her speak below: