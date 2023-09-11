Recently evicted Big Brother Naija All stars housemate Doyinsola Davids has been hailed by social media users after she dragged Venita into the mud a few minutes after her eviction.

Venita and Doyin never see eye to eye since their clash in the third week of the show after the video of colleague, Ike trashing Ilebaye’s clothes.

Doyin had an heated exchange with Venita after she refused to stop Ike from trashing Ilebaye’s clothes in the restroom, since then, the two ladies have not been the best of friends.

During the eviction night on Sunday, Ebuka questioned Doyin if she had anything to say about Venita. Doyin described Venita as an evil and mean person who antagonizes people and makes people feel uncomfortable when she has issues with them.

Read some comments below:

@Tashna: “When I grow up I wanna be like Doyin ❤…… This girl knows how to stand up for herself and stay true to herself despite the circumstances she finds herself in!!! I love you Doyin❤”.

@Simplywoman: “Doyin spoke facts!! Unfortunately people hate on her for standing for herself.cos naturally people will like to bully”.

@Iamjayb: “Doyin no lie sha,even if she talks too much but this particular one Venita deserve am😂”

@Lushrita: “To an extent, she’s right. The ship is helping Venita in votes. Venita has content, I agree 💯. They deserve eachother jare.”.

@Layomini: “.No single lie detected. Oshey baby give them😂”

