Tori Keeche, a female artist of rapper Naira Marley, has spoken out about Mohbad’s death and how she overheard the crew plotting to asssaassinate him.

In her Instagram story, Tori Keeche revealed that many people have been calling her names and accusing her of being involved in the plot to kiill Mohbad.

She claims that she quit the record company after learning that Mohbad will be kiilled on Sunday during his concert in Ikorodu by Naira Malry and the team.

Tori Keeche revealed that the Marlians intimidated and mistreated her when she left them after learning there was a lot of wickedness going on.

She made it clear that she had nothing to do with the passing of Mohbad and had tried to help but they threatened to eliminate her family.

See her posts below: