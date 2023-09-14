Nollywood child actress, Adaeze Onuigbo has celebrated her senior colleague, Patience Ozokwo on her birthday today, September 14.
Sharing a throwback photo of herself and Mama G via Instagram, the thespian described her as her “beautiful Legendary super mommy”.
Adaeze Onuigbo also declared her undying love for Patience Ozokwo.
The child actress concluded by saying a powerful prayer for the celebrant.
In her words;
“Happy blessed birthday my beautiful Legendary super mommy @patienceozokwo
I love you with all my heart mommy, I pray for more strength, more grace, good health and long life in Jesus name Amen 🎂🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍷🍷”
