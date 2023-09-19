Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor and presidential aspirant, has given powerful advice to his millions of fans and followers.

The father of four advised them to protect themselves physically and spiritually on his Instagram page.

He explained why by stating that there are many witches and demons roaming around, thus the need for protection.

He advised them to stay strong and never give up because giving up is not an option.

“Protect yourself physically and spiritually. Too many witches and demons walking around. Be strong. Never give up Giving up is never an option”, he said.

Since parting ways with his first wife, Yul Edochie has become more consistent with his daily words of inspirational messages.