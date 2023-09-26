Popular actress, Tonto Dikeh laments over her unhappy mood following the demise of the Afrobeats singer, Mohbad.

The Nollywood thespian revealed that she’s still saddened by the death of the Afrobeats singer even though it’s been days since he died.

She revealed that she still feels so because Mohbad hasn’t gotten the justice that he deserves to get.

“I want to be happy like this again. Maybe when we finally get justice for Mohbad”.

Netizens took to the comment section to praise and cheer her up.

One Aries Kampala wrote, “Mohbad will be very grateful wherever he is. Thank you so much

One Victor Perpetual wrote, “Sure Mama my fav u deserve it

One Lord Hamza Anyway wrote, “Aw may God grant you your wishes

One Matured Singles Co wrote, “Well done mama. Even Mohbad is happy and grateful to you and God”