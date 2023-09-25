Popular Nigerian rapper, Chibuzor Nelson Azubuike, better known by his stage name Phyno, has said he was advised to join a cult group or engage in ritual if he wants to have a successful music career.

In a lengthy post via his verified Instagram handle on today, September 25, the ‘Fada Fada’ hitmaker said during his early days as an artiste, he faced many challenges in the music industry.

Phyno said he has never been a believer in “quick success” but one who would rather consistently put in hard work to achieve his goals.

Ezege, has he’s fondly called by fans advised young artistes to put in check their desire for quick success and be weary of signing with just any record label out of desperation regardless of their terms and conditions, which most times are unfavourable.

He said:

“Some people look at us today and think we got it easy, Not at all.

“In fact, I’ve never loved easy things. Before many people heard of Phyno, I’d had songs that no one knew existed.

“A couple of friends told me to blow, I must join a cult or sacrifice something or someone, I told him the price is too much. I’ll never do such.

“I believed in myself and the power of hard work, I started little, and today I thank God.

“Young talents need to relax, do not be desperate about record deals or being in the spotlight. Keep working, when it’s time you’ll shine.

“Imagine begging a label to sign you, what kind of terms will they give you? They already know you are desperate, and they will use you.

“At the beginning, you might not see it but give it time, and you’ll regret it. Nothing pays more than hard work and consistency.”