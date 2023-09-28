Nigerian music sensation, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has claimed he would still be making money if music isn’t working for him.

Theinfong reports that during an interview with Korty EO, Rema said he was already making money even while doing freestyles and posting on social media, before the Mavin Record Label boss, Don Jazzy, discovered him.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner said he wasn’t doing the freestyles because of the financial benefits.

He added he would still hustle and make money if music didn’t work.

He said: “If music didn’t work, I will still be pushing that p in the corner while hustling, you understand?

“Even at that point where I was doing freestyles, I didn’t really need to do a freestyle because I needed money. I had money. I was actually good.”