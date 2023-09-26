BBNaija star, Mercy Eke has expressed her anger at her fellow housemate, Ilebaye

Recall that after their finalist party last night, Baye was captured coughing bad like she got choked on something. She also threw up and Mercy took take care of her.

Hours later, Mercy Eke told Pere and Cross that Ilebaye was not drunk.

According to her, the whole coughing stuff was a strategy.

She said: “ilebaye is playing with my emotions, she knows what she is doing, she intentionally acted like she was drunk to draw attention and now we have stopped the game that we were playing 🤣🤣, when I saw her throwing up , I rushed to help her and I told her to go inside the diary room so that biggie can take care of her but she refused, is not good , she is playing with my emotions, if people want to vote for you they will vote for you but don’t play with people’s emotions , I forced her to enter the diary room but when she got there and saw that they were no cameras to capture her immediately she turned and came out from the diary room, she doesn’t know that I be OG for this game , I know is her strategy but come on nahh ! They are people you shouldn’t play your game with in this house because when we go out I fit not talk to you again, why do you want to sell your soul because of money…”

“It’s not a do or die oo. You cannot gain the whole world and lose your soul.”

Mercy also said that Baye can not handle 120Million since she is yet to learn how to “handle and manage herself.”

In response, Cross told her that her family will have to follow her and know what she does with the money.

