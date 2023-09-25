In a video that has people talking, reality star Angel Smith can be seen leading worship at her high school in 2016.

Recall that at the penultimate round of the All Stars home, the 23-year-old reality star was ousted.

Her retro moment from secondary school was captured in a video that is currently circulating online.

She can be seen in the video wearing her school uniform and looking cute with a fro.

She was observed conducting a time of praise and worship in front of her school’s assembly.

Internet users have noted that she isn’t lying about being only 23 years old.

Gen zz baye shared: “She was her school chaplain”

@💛Dania 💛 said: “Y’all can finally believe that she’s actually 23 🙂”

@Glory ☠️❤️ noted: “Is the fact that she wore cover clothes is a wow oo 😂😂”

@Grande_Dora👑🖤 said: “this world anksa, you can’t be a celebrity in peace oo 😅 dem go dig your old video come post fast 😂”

Watch the video below: