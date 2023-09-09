Nigerian actor and matchmaker, Kehinde Adams, popularly known as Lege Miami, has opened up on the complexities of his relationship status.

The social media influencer said he has someone he is dating at the moment, but it doesn’t count as a relationship.

Lege Miami, who made the comment during an interview with TVC, revealed that has never been married before and doesn’t have plans of settling down for now.

He said; “I have two kids but I’m not married. I’m single. Yes, I have somebody I’m dating right now, but at the same time, I’m not in a relationship for now. I have a baby mama. She has two kids for me. We are no longer together. We are not compatible.

“I have never been married before. The person I’m currently dating, we are still like in a situation. When it comes to relationships, I know how to handle it. It’s just that I don’t take nonsense. I don’t tolerate it, but I take my time.”

Watch the interview:

