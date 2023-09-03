Popular Nigerian actor and content creator, Kehinde Adams, better known as Lege Miami, has denied speculations that his online matchmaking platform promotes ‘hookup’.

The popular actor said he launched the matchmaking programme to bring people together for serious relationships that could lead to marriage and that is what he’s been doing.

He made this known during a recent interview with Saturday Beats, adding that he’s gotten testimonials from people he matchmade and ended up getting married.

He said; “If you check my YouTube channel, you will see that it is not meant for hook-up, but matchmaking for people who actually want to get married.

I have never done ‘hook-up’. My platform is for people who are serious about getting married. I also have testimonials from people who got married through the platform, and are living happily.”