BBNaija star, Amaka Mbah has expressed gratitude to God as she starts her nursing education in the United Kingdom (UK).

The reality TV star took to her Instagram page to share videos of herself in a lecture room in the UK and outside her school.

In her caption, Amaka Mbah revealed that she is excited to start her nursing education in the United Kingdom.

She also expressed gratitude to God for his grace.

In her words;

“A beautiful day in school

and I’m more than

excited.it’s safe to say

thank you Jesus”

“I’m so excited, and

grateful at the same time’

“When I think of life and what it means to me , when I think about my dreams and how they come through one step at a time , I’ll never be able to say is my hard work or my constant worries that saw me this far ; that would be a big lie ; but you see this thing called GRACE ; it’s hard to exist without it .

I pray today that God grant us all grace , put us in the mind of our helpers , align our destiny to his will and continue to favor us in all our endeavors. Amen”.

See below;

ALSO READ: “He wants us back” – Lady seeks advice as husband returns after beating and abandoning her during pregnancy